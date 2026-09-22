Chennai, IIT Madras on Tuesday said it had inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotics laboratory on its campus at ₹3.30 crore. IIT Madras inaugurates ₹3.30-crore robotics lab with Bechtel India support

The laboratory aims to accelerate research, innovation and industry applications in robotics and automation for the construction and infrastructure sectors, a press release from the institution said.

The facility is being established with CSR support from Bechtel India Private Limited, a global engineering, construction, procurement and project management company.

The collaboration between IIT Madras and Bechtel India, part of the global Bechtel group, aims to develop advanced technological solutions for construction use cases and strengthen the link between academic research and industry requirements.

The inauguration was attended by senior representatives from Bechtel, IIT Madras faculty, staff and students, it said.

The partnership will focus on research and development in construction robotics, automation and advanced construction technologies, with opportunities for real-world project exploration, testing and technology demonstrations, drawing on Bechtel's engineering, procurement and construction expertise.

Bechtel India will contribute industry perspectives to curriculum development, facilitate mentorship by industry professionals and explore internship opportunities at its offices for selected candidates.

The collaboration will provide technical guidance, access to relevant resources and opportunities for joint innovation activities.

The laboratory will support joint research, consulting and technology development, with potential outcomes including research publications, patents, prototypes and industry demonstrations.

It will give students exposure to emerging technologies and their practical applications, helping prepare them for careers in deep-tech and advanced engineering.

The initiative is envisioned as a long-term collaboration, with the potential to support industry-relevant projects and applications over the next five to ten years.

It will provide training and research opportunities for interested students, including those pursuing master's degrees, and contribute to developing a skilled workforce in construction robotics and related technologies, the release added.

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