IIT-Ropar develops ‘risk-free’ Covid screening device

Portable and remote-controlled prototype ready for clinical trials

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:36 IST
Bahadurjeet Singh
Bahadurjeet Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The system detects the suspects based on the relative temperature measurement over selected features of the face with self-reference, which makes the screening process easy and risk-free as compared to the limited range hand-held thermal imaging devices widely used at various crowded places.
The system detects the suspects based on the relative temperature measurement over selected features of the face with self-reference, which makes the screening process easy and risk-free as compared to the limited range hand-held thermal imaging devices widely used at various crowded places.(HT Photo)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has developed an infrared vision system for identification and easy screening of suspected Covid-19 patients.

The team comprising associate professor of department of electrical engineering from the institute Ravibabu Mulaveesala, post-doctoral researcher Vanita Arora, and MS Suresh from SS Automation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, has developed a prototype remote temperature mapping device for monitoring the infrared radiation emanating over the human face and is looking for clinical tests by medical industry experts.

The system detects the suspects based on the relative temperature measurement over selected features of the face with self-reference, which makes the screening process easy and risk-free as compared to the limited range hand-held thermal imaging devices widely used at various crowded places, Mulaveesala said.

The portable, remote-controlled system measures wide range of temperatures with a pixel resolution of 160 x 120 and sensitivity of 70mK. Further, the thermal images, captured within two seconds, are exported to the processing unit wirelessly and the decision — saying infected, suspected or healthy — will be displayed on the connected desktop computer almost in no time.

Mulaveesala said the prototype was ready and the medical industry experts are invited for clinical trials.

