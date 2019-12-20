‘Illegal’ soil mining at Glada land, authorities caught unaware in Ludhiana

cities

In what appears to be an apparent case of illegal soil mining on a piece of land owned by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) in Dugri area, municipal corporation (MC) machinery and staff were on Friday caught carrying out the unauthorised activity, allegedly at the behest of Congress councillor Reet Kaur’s husband Rupinder Sheela.

During a visit to the spot, a Hindustan Times team learnt that the dug up soil was being dumped at a private plot in Urban Vihar area.

THREE TIPPERS CARRIED OUT ACTIVITY

At least three tippers were seen laden with soil excavated from the portion of Glada’s land, and two of them dumped the material at the Urban Vihar plot falling under the jurisdiction of Ward Number 45.

According to the information, the plot is owned by a close aide of Sheela, who is a Congress leader too.

As per conservative estimates, soil loaded in a tipper is worth ₹6,500 in the market.

At the mining spot, a pit was dug which filled with garbage and soil collected from other parts of the Glada land.

Residents of the areas nearby claimed that this was not the first time such activity was being carried out there as earlier too, soil had been excavated from the same spot.

Staff hired by Sheela were seen working at the site.

However, on enquiry, they claimed that they were digging a pit to dump garbage, which was supposed to be covered with the same soil.

But when followed, the staff were found dumping the soil at the private plot in Urban Vihar area.

SHEELA ADMITS ENGAGING IN EXCAVATION

When contacted, Sheela admitted that his men were excavating soil, but ended the call when he was questioned why it was being dumped at the Urban Vihar plot.

Glada chief administrator PS Gill, meanwhile, said that soil cannot be excavated from the land owned by the government. “But, I have received no complaint against any kind of illegal mining on Glada land. I will send a team of officials to the said site for inspection,” he said at the time this report was filed.

WILL INVESTIGATE THE MATTER: MC CHIEF

Ludhiana MC) commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said she was not aware that civic body’s machinery was being used for mining on Glada land and dumping the soil somewhere else. “However, I will get the matter investigated,” she added. Despite repeated attempts, comments of mayor Balkar Sandhu could not be elicited.

The Friday development came a few days after the mayor had warned against usage of MC machinery for any purpose other than official, purportedly following his suspicion over manipulations in allocation of fuel.

He had also directed the civic body officials to maintain a record of projects and works where MC machinery was being used.

llegal mining has remained a major issue in the state with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh even conducting an aerial inspection to keep tabs on such activities.

The opposition, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Lok Insaaf Party, has also remained vocal on the issue and blamed Congress leaders for the menace.