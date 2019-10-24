In a first for UP, mother-son duo to grace assembly as members

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:47 IST

By winning the Rampur Sadar Assembly by-poll, Tazeen Fatima scripted history on Thursday. It is for the first time that a mother and son duo will be in the same house of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

If Tazeen is the Rampur Sadar MLA now, her son Abdullah Azam is already the Suar MLA. Suar is another Assembly seat in Rampur.

Already, Azam Khan family had three members in legislatures--in Parliament and UP Assembly.

While Azam is the Rampur MP, Tazeen Fatima is the Rajya Sabha member and Abdullah Azam the Suar MLA. Now, Tazeen would be a legislator in the Assembly as she would soon quit her Rajya Sabha membership.

Akhilesh Yadav’s strategy of fielding the SP Rajya Sabha member on the seat while her husband and Rampur MP was under fire from the government over several alleged anomalies--land grabbing to goats-buffaloes theft--paid off.

Tazeen too is co-accused with Azam in some cases like power theft.

The SP won the seat even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the third desperate attempt to breach Azam’s Rampur citadel since 2017.

The BJP could not win in its 2017 attempt at both Rampur Sadar and Suar assembly segment while it swept the state. It could not win the Rampur parliamentary polls in 2019 even though it defeated stalwarts like Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and Dimple Yadav in Kannauj.

The BJP had inducted Azam’s arch-rival and former SP MP from Rampur Jaya Prada into the party and fielded her against him but to no avail.

The seat that Tazeen won was vacated by Azam when he was elected Rampur MP. Azam had won nine elections on the Rampur Sadar seat. BJP and BSP never won this seat. This was Tazeen’s first electoral battle.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:47 IST