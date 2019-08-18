In-laws allegedly set woman on fire in Delhi, FIR registered on 10-year-old daughter’s complaint

delhi

A 32-year-old woman suffered 80% burns when she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws in southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin on Friday. Police have registered case of attempt to murder on Sunday on the complaint of the woman’s ten-year-old daughter who is an eye witness in the case. Police suspect it to be a case of property dispute.

According to the police, the girl alleged that when she returned home from tuition around 6.30pm with her two younger sisters, she saw some of her relatives and family members had set her mother afire.

“The girl told police that she ran upstairs and saw her clothes had caught fire. She has alleged that her aunts were holding her mother. She said she tried to douse the fire and poured water on her mother. She has claimed that her mother told her that her aunts and uncles had tried to kill her by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

With the help of her neighbours the girl then called up the PCR and informed police. The victim was taken to Safdarjung hospital for treatment, police said.

A senior police officer said that on Sunday the victim’s statement was recorded by the SDM in which she confirmed the allegations made in the FIR. The victim lost her husband about three years back and has been staying in her marital house with her three daughters, police said.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 34 (criminal act is done by several persons criminal act is done by several persons) and 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station,” said Kumar Gyanesh, additional DCP (southeast).

Police said some male members of the woman’s marital family have been detained for questioning.

