Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said.
The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed. With 17,223 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,88,60,542, he added.
A government release said 11,61,28,075 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 62,434 on Friday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,137, new cases 27, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,263, active cases 140, number of tests so far 2,88,60,542.
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to ₹25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated. Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state's renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. A restauranteur in Dehu, Atiq Shaikh said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian.
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited, a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it's assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared. Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
