In MP's Bhind, woman dies of suffocation at overcrowded temple

Published on Nov 15, 2022 07:02 PM IST

A 55-year-old woman died due to overcrowding at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Dadraua Hanuman Mandir. (Representational Image)
The incident occurred at Dadraua Hanuman Mandir. (Representational Image)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A 55-year-old woman died due to overcrowding at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday afternoon, said a senior official. The incident occurred at Dadraua Hanuman Mandir, where a large number of people had gathered to hear sermons of a saint, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Chambal zone's Additional Director General (ADG) Rajesh Chawla said two women devotees fell unconscious due to suffocation resulting out of overcrowding in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and some people ran over them.

One of the women, aged 55, died in the incident, while the second woman was injured and admitted to Mehgaon sub-health centre for treatment, he said. Another police official said about a dozen other devotees sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The deceased woman's son, Ram Bansal, alleged no arrangements of doctors were made in the temple premises where such a big event had been organised. He said his mother fell down and other people ran over her. Bansal alleged no medical help was provided to his mother for about an hour, leading to her death.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
