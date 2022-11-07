Home / Cities / Indore News / Group of women thrash 25-year-old in MP’s Indore. Act caught on camera

Group of women thrash 25-year-old in MP’s Indore. Act caught on camera

Published on Nov 07, 2022 11:04 PM IST

According to news agency PTI, the victim, identified as Priya Verma - an employee of a pesticide shop, was thrashed by the women aged between 18 to 22 years.

Screen grabbed from the video. While the viral video shows four women attacking the victim, the FIR has so far named only three of them.(Twitter/@FabAbhishek)
An FIR was registered against three women in Madhya Pradesh for assaulting a 25-year-old woman, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place late on November 4 in front of an eatery at LIG intersection in the Indore city.

Trigger Warning: The following video contains material that may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to news agency PTI, the victim, identified as Priya Verma - an employee of a pesticide shop, was thrashed by the women aged between 18 to 22 years. The video shows the victim being held to the ground, kicked and slapped, hit with belts by the women as others watched and recorded the act. While the viral video shows four women attacking the victim, the FIR has so far named only three of them.

A statement in this regard was shared on the official account of the commissioner of police, Indore, on Twitter. Sharing a clip of the incident, it said, “Strict action has been ensured by the police in the case of some girls brutally assaulting another girl in MIG police station area.The said girls used to live together who had a fight due to mutual transactions.”

“Taking cognizance of this matter, I.A. of "attempt to kill". The advance legal action is being taken by arresting everyone immediately after taking action under section 307 of V.V,” the tweet further read.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said a sudden altercation broke out between the women and the area where commercial establishments are allowed to operate 24/7 hours by the local administration.

An FIR under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official added.

viral video indore madhya pradesh

