Indore: DRI records largest-ever cannabis seizure of 3,092 kg, 3 arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Indore Zonal Unit (IZU) has recorded its highest-ever seizure of cannabis - 3,092 kilograms worth about ₹6.19 crores.

Three people were arrested in the case on Sunday.

As per a statement, the police received information that the accused would transport a huge quantity of cannabis (ganja) concealed in a truck with cover cargo as mangoes.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted for the suspected vehicle and officers of DRI Units of Bhopal and Indore intercepted it. Packets containing ganja (cannabis) weighing a total of 3,092 were recovered and seized.

All three persons have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and produced before NDPS Court in Bhopal.

Further investigation is in progress in the case.