 Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.1 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.1 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on August 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on August 21, 2024, is 27.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.8 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 22, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 26.88 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 25.8 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 22.69 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 26, 2024 27.26 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 22.47 °C Light rain
August 28, 2024 26.13 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on August 21, 2024
Indore weather update on August 21, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
