Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 12, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.34 °C and 23.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Indore today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 21.11 Overcast clouds December 14, 2024 20.83 Broken clouds December 15, 2024 21.51 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 23.20 Broken clouds December 17, 2024 23.60 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 24.79 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 23.76 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear

