Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 26, 2025, is 27.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 32.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Indore weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 100.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 27.09 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 32.32 Few clouds March 1, 2025 32.74 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 31.51 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 30.01 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 29.21 Few clouds March 5, 2025 29.11 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.