Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 26, 2025, is 22.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.1 °C and 28.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Indore weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 22.23 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 25.47 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 26.49 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 29.53 Few clouds January 31, 2025 27.82 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 28.81 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 25.62 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.