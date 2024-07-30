Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 28.11 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 23.49 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 22.82 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 23.1 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 24.98 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 26.69 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 27.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Indore today, on July 30, 2024, is 25.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.88 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.42 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

