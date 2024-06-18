Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 33.6 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 33.22 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 33.81 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 34.14 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 34.7 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 35.12 °C Heavy intensity rain June 25, 2024 30.8 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on June 18, 2024, is 34.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.59 °C and 36.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 26.1 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.