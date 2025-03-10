Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
The temperature in Indore today, on March 10, 2025, is 32.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 34.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.82 °C and 37.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.1 °C and 34.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 100.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|32.97
|Scattered clouds
|March 12, 2025
|35.12
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|36.49
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|35.01
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|34.04
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|33.89
|Few clouds
|March 17, 2025
|33.07
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
