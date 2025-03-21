Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on March 21, 2025, is 30.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.1 °C and 32.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Indore weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.07 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.1 °C and 32.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 30.39 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 32.11 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 34.11 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.29 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 36.15 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 33.78 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 34.56 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



