Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.4 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on September 16, 2024, is 26.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.4 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 65.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 17, 2024 26.6 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 26.35 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 27.33 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 27.94 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 26.21 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 27.35 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on September 16, 2024
Indore weather update on September 16, 2024

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On