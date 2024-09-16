Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.4 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on September 16, 2024, is 26.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.4 °C and 27.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.53 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 65.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 17, 2024
|26.6 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|26.35 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|27.33 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|26.21 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
