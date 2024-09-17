Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.78 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on September 17, 2024, is 25.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 28.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.38 °C and 27.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 18, 2024
|25.62 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|25.04 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|28.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|28.36 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|23.5 °C
|Light rain
