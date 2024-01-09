Install replicas of Ram Mandir in shops, malls or people will ‘respond’: Indore Mayor

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday asked malls and shops in the Madhya Pradesh city to install replicas of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with a subtle warning that those who fail to cooperate will have to face objections from the residents of the city. An aerial view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Photo by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

The statement came 15 days after Bhargava wrote to all shopkeepers and mall administrations in Indore to install a replica of the Ram temple from January 15-21. The idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22.

Stating that a few people objected to it, Bhargava said on Monday, “We had requested all the malls, restaurants and institutions of the city to install replicas of the Ram temple... If Santa Claus and Christmas trees can be installed from December 25 to January 2 and you have no objection to that, then a replica of Ram Mandir should also be installed.”

“No one should have any objection in doing so and if people do not cooperate in this Rammay Utsav without any reason, then the people of Indore know how to respond to them. This is the work of Ram ji. It is the work for Ramrajya. I don’t think anyone should have any objection to this,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government is organising several programmes in various cities to commemorate the occasion.