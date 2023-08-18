Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore man kills two neighbours, injures five others after fight over their dogs

Indore man kills two neighbours, injures five others after fight over their dogs

ByShruti Tomar
Aug 18, 2023 11:49 AM IST

The Khajrana police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code

A man killed his two neighbours and injured five others after a verbal spat over the fighting of two dogs in a colony in Indore on Thursday night, according to the police.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accused Rajpal Rajwawat, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony, fired at Vimal Amcha and his brother-in-law Rahul Verma, residents of same colony, with his licensed gun. Both died on the spot.

Five others, including Rahul’s wife Jyoti, and four people identified as Lalit Godse, Kamal Khede, Mohit Goyal and Seema have been admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital where their conditions are said to be stable, Indore additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh said.

The Khajrana police have registered a case against Rajpal, his son Sudhir and nephew Shubham Rajawat under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, filed by Vimal’s son Pramod, “Rajawat’s dog grabbed the neck of another neighbour’s dog. Pramod heard the noise and came out to rescue the dog. He tried to push away Rajawat’s dog, but Rajpal’s younger son Sudhir intervened and started abusing him and thrashed him. Following this, Rajpal Rajawat also intervened. Later, Vimal and Rahul Verma came out along with other residents of the colony to save him. After it turned into a verbal spat, Rajpal went inside his house and fired three shots from the first floor.”

Rajpal Rajawat works as a security guard for a bank in Indore.

The neighbours informed police that he used to threaten the residents of the colony with his licensed gun on petty issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out