Indore man kills two neighbours, injures five others after fight over their dogs

A man killed his two neighbours and injured five others after a verbal spat over the fighting of two dogs in a colony in Indore on Thursday night, according to the police. Representational image.

The accused Rajpal Rajwawat, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony, fired at Vimal Amcha and his brother-in-law Rahul Verma, residents of same colony, with his licensed gun. Both died on the spot.

Five others, including Rahul’s wife Jyoti, and four people identified as Lalit Godse, Kamal Khede, Mohit Goyal and Seema have been admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital where their conditions are said to be stable, Indore additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh said.

The Khajrana police have registered a case against Rajpal, his son Sudhir and nephew Shubham Rajawat under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, filed by Vimal’s son Pramod, “Rajawat’s dog grabbed the neck of another neighbour’s dog. Pramod heard the noise and came out to rescue the dog. He tried to push away Rajawat’s dog, but Rajpal’s younger son Sudhir intervened and started abusing him and thrashed him. Following this, Rajpal Rajawat also intervened. Later, Vimal and Rahul Verma came out along with other residents of the colony to save him. After it turned into a verbal spat, Rajpal went inside his house and fired three shots from the first floor.”

Rajpal Rajawat works as a security guard for a bank in Indore.

The neighbours informed police that he used to threaten the residents of the colony with his licensed gun on petty issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. ...view detail