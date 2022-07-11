MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19 in Indore
A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Monday.
The woman was admitted in hospital with a serious anemic condition and later contracted coronavirus, leading to her death on Sunday, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.
"She was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. She had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine," Malakar added.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said cases were on the rise in Indore of late but a majority of the patients were asymptomatic.
Indore district's caseload increased by 70 in the last 24 hours to touch 2,09,203, while 1,464 persons have died so far, as per official data.
Monday Musings: Previous revolts faced by Shiv Sena can tell how far Shinde can go
Among the consistent Shiv Sena members – those who still have their allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray – reiterating over the past few days are leaders who revolted previously and did not have a successful career thereafter. Shiv Sena is facing the biggest test since its inception, and, that too from a leader not known to have enjoyed the loyalty of such a large number of legislators. Let's look at Chhagan Bhujbal.
Jodhpur: CRPF constable allegedly shoots self
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable in Central Reserve Police Force on Monday shot Naresh in his quarter at CRPF training centre in Jodhpur. The deceased constable was identified as Naresh Jat. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said Naresh shot himself with his official INSAS rifle. Naresh died on the spot and the body was sent for post mortem. He was a resident of Rohati village in Pali district.
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended till July 20
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case. The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
‘Not possible in K'taka’: Siddaramaiah’s take on BJP buying Goa MLAs for ₹50cr
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party for 'uprooting democracy' by indulging in horse-trading in several parts of the country amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa walking over to the BJP. “By offering Rs 50 crore to each MLA… they do not believe in democracy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Watch: Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sweltering heat
Delhi received light rain on Monday, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. The IMD had earlier said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda. Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) would also receive rain, the weather department said.
