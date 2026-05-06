Indore, As part of an initiative to promote technical education in the mother tongue, a government-run engineering college in Indore has introduced a BTech course in Civil Engineering in Hindi medium, officials said on Wednesday. MP: Govt college rolls out civil engineering course in Hindi, offers ₹2 lakh incentive

Students continuing their studies in Hindi till the final of the course will also receive an incentive of ₹2 lakh, they said.

Shri GS Institute of Technology and Science will start a four-year BTech course in Hindi medium from the next academic session of 2026-27.

SGSITS is a government-aided autonomous institute and is counted among the prestigious engineering colleges in central India. State Technical Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar is the ex officio chairman of the institute's governing body.

Officials said that students in the final year of the course will be given an incentive of ₹2 lakh.

"The state government's priority is to provide opportunities to every talented student from every background. Promoting technical education in Hindi medium is a historic step that will inspire millions of youth in the future," said Parmar.

Officials said that BTech has been offered in English at SGSITS since 1952.

The institute currently has 90 seats for BTech in English medium, while 30 additional seats have been approved for Hindi medium. As a result, a total of 120 students will now be admitted to this course, said officials.

A team of experts from SGSITS had been engaged in the process of translating All India Council for Technical Education -approved English books into Hindi for the past four years, they said.

Workshops have also been organised for SGSITS teachers to train them in teaching BTech in Hindi medium.

However, teaching technical courses in Hindi poses a significant challenge in traditionally English-medium higher education institutions, with many students complaining of a lack of appropriate study materials.

An SGSITS official said the institute had introduced a Hindi-medium BTech course four years ago, but the initiative did not take off as many students opted for English.

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