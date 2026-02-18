Indore, A group of people allegedly beat up and humiliated a 30-year-old woman research scholar in public after accusing her of being a "child lifter" in Indore, police said on Wednesday. MP: Woman scholar called ‘child lifter’, thrashed in public in Indore; 5 booked

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the MIG police station on Tuesday. A video of the assault on the woman subsequently surfaced on social media.

Rumours about child-lifting gangs are floating around the area, but police have dismissed them, an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI that the woman works as a research scholar at a local college.

She was beaten and humiliated in public by a group of people after being called a child lifter. A case has been registered against two women and their three male associates in this connection, the official said.

"There is no child-lifting gang active in the city. People spreading rumours about child lifting on social media are being identified, cases are being registered against them, and their social media accounts are being shut down," he said.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said some people stopped her on a road when she was heading towards a medical store.

"A man started abusing me, calling me a child lifter. I told him he could check my identity card, but he was not ready to listen to anything I said. He gathered other people as well," she said.

The complainant said two women in the group caught hold of her and took her to the police station while beating her. On the way, she said, some youths also assaulted her and humiliated her using abusive language.

"During the incident, they also made a video of me and are circulating it on social media. I am being defamed without any reason. If anything untoward happens to me due to this defamation, these people will be responsible," she added.

