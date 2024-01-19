New government committed to making a developed Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur: Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said the policy and intentions of the new government are very clear and it is committed to making Rajasthan a developed state. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (File Photo)

The governor was addressing the newly constituted 16th Assembly. He said the new government will fulfil every promise of its ‘Sankalp Patra’.

“The policy and intentions of the new government are very clear. We are committed to creating a developed Rajasthan with the resolve of Developed India 2047,” the governor said.

“We can better implement efficient and smart good governance, moral value system, Gandhiji’s Ram Rajya and Suraaj, rule of law, inclusive and sustainable development, accountability in administration, effective efficiency and transparency, good governance, and fulfil every promise of the resolution letter,” Mishra added.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government, Mishra said that the previous government was involved with its contradictions and ego battles and was not successful in making development-oriented policies and decisions for the state. As a result, it could not live up to the expectations of the people.

He said that making Rajasthan free from corruption and crime is the main goal of the present government which is committed to establishing the rule of law in this peace-loving state.

He said, “Unfortunately, during the last five years of the government’s tenure, the governance remained derailed due to contradictions and conflicts. But now this stable government with full majority and double engine will not only create a new Rajasthan by setting new records of development in the state but will also fulfil the resolution of developed Rajasthan and developed India 2047.”

He, however, said that the public welfare schemes run by the previous government will not be stopped, but the schemes announced at the last moment will definitely be reviewed.

He said that work will be done to implement welfare schemes on the ground in a concrete and practical new form by giving them a proper financial base.

The governor said that the imprudent policies, short-sighted decisions and economic mismanagement of the previous government have led Rajasthan towards an economic emergency in the last five years.

He said, “The top priority of the government will be to bring the inherited state’s ruined economy back on track. The path to economic progress will be paved by making the environment of ease of doing business in the state.”

Regarding the agriculture sector, the governor said in his address that the contribution of the agriculture sector to Rajasthan’s GDP is about 30%.

“Our farmers are food providers, our government is committed to providing them economic support and empowering them,” Mishra said.

He said that tall claims were made by the previous government regarding loan waivers for farmers. But the government, contrary to its promise, Instead of a loan waiver, auctioned the lands of more than 19,000 farmers.

He said that it is a matter of great sadness that due to land auction, many farmers were forced to commit suicide.

The governor said, “Protecting the interests of farmer brothers is the top priority of the present government. The farmers whose lands were auctioned during the tenure of the previous government will be given appropriate and respectable compensation without any delay.”

The governor in his address also mentioned the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

“Our government will develop ERCP as the lifeline of Eastern Rajasthan and the implementation of this scheme will be done at a rapid pace on mission mode. Now with the coming of double engine government in both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it will be easy to give concrete shape to the project as soon as possible by signing an MoU regarding ERCP,” he said.

“An attempt was made by the previous government to steal applause by naming the Centre’s Ayushman Yojana as Chiranjeevi Yojana. The state government is committed to ensuring health services for all. The government will now review Chiranjeevi Yojana and make Ayushman Yojana people-centric and implement it effectively,” Mishra added.

Commenting on the governor’s speech, former Rajasthan cheif minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on X, “The schemes of the previous Congress government were such that they were discussed and appreciated not only in the state but the entire country. The general public and many experts are of the opinion that these schemes should be implemented in the entire country. It is the duty of the new government to benefit the public through these schemes in a better way and present its vision to the public through the Governor’s address. Instead of doing this, the government made the Governor read out false allegations against the previous Congress government in its address. This is not right. Such actions are exposing the thinking of this new government to the public.”

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party party chief Hanuman Beniwal raised the demand for the dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Beniwal entered the well and raised slogans to dissolve the RPSC, which faced charges of paper leak soon after the governor began addressing the house.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders opposed his disturbance, which led to a heated verbal exchange.