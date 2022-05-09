On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7
In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after he was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building. “Late on Friday night, he called the woman for the money. The conversation (near the building) soon turned into a bitter argument. He threatened her. Later, he came to the parking area of the building, took out petrol from a bike, poured it on the woman’s scooty and set it afire,” police officer Tehzeeb Qazi said.
“The accused Shubham Dixit said he just wanted to set the scooty on fire because the woman cheated on him and he didn’t know the consequences,” Indore police commissioner HN Mishra told reporters.
A video has now been shared by news agency ANI that shows the sister of the woman who he targeted, slapping the accused as he was taken by the cops. Her meltdown is visible as she seeks to know from the accused what he got out of the incident by hurling the question at him repeatedly. 'Kya mila tujhe aisa karke (What did you get out of it)," she asks the man whose actions have been blamed for seven deaths.
Shubham Dixit, 28, is a resident of Jhansi. He was arrested from Lohamandi in Indore on Sunday. He was produced before an Indore district court, which sent him to three-day police remand, police said.
Nine people were injured and shifted to a hospital in the incident. The woman and her mother, however, managed to escape the inferno with the help of a rope.
Dixit used to rent a flat in the building where the woman lived with her mother, but moved out after she rejected his advances.
The accused had reportedly lent ₹10,000 to the woman and wanted his money back.
Delhi Police to provide force for anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh
The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places on Monday. “Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh,The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpalal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Bengaluru: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium wall collapses month after inauguration
A day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees and inundating several roads one of its other biggest victims was the newly constructed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. The stadium, built at a cost of ₹50 crore in HSR layout, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on March 1. The stadium was being built by the BBMP and the contract had been given to an Andhra-based contractor Shashikumar.
Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta' at wedding leads to violent clash
A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' agroom Sundarlal'sis wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday. “The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured
25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover. According to Dr DP Krishnan,, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”
Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party government's inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He Muthalikid the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.”
