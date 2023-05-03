Home / Cities / Indore News / Crane truck mows down 4 people in Indore

Crane truck mows down 4 people in Indore

ByShruti Tomar
May 03, 2023 10:31 AM IST

Police identified the four people killed in the accident as brothers Sharad, 16, and Ritesh, 6, from Jhabua, and their cousin Raj, 13

A crane truck mowed down four people, including three members of a family aged between 6 and 16, at Banganga in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday evening, said police.

Rajendra Soni, a local police officer, said the crane truck mowed down the four after a speeding bus overtook it. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police identified the four as brothers Sharad, 16, and Ritesh, 6, from Jhabua, and their cousin Raj, 13. They were returning home on a bike when the truck hit them.

Rajendra Soni, a local police officer, said the truck mowed down the four when a speeding bus overtook it. “Five people on two bikes were hit by the crane.”

Jehruddin, an auto-rickshaw driver, said his vehicle was also hit. “The crane driver lost control and hit my auto first. But I escaped unhurt but riders on two bikes were killed.”

Sunil Parmar, 55, who was also killed in the accident, was returning home from a factory.

