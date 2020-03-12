e-paper
Indu Goswami is BJP’s Rajya Sabha nominee from Himachal Pradesh

Goswami joined the BJP in 1988 and worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president. Hailing from Baijnath, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Palampur

SHIMLA: The Bharatiya Janata Party nominated Indu Goswami for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Goswami is the fifth woman to be nominated to Upper House from the state. She will file her nomination papers for the March 26 election in the Vidhan Sabha here on Friday.

The term of Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur of the Congress ends on April 6. Thakur was a minister in the Virbhadra Singh government and also served as state Congress chief.

Goswami joined the BJP in 1988 and worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president. Hailing from Baijnath, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Palampur. BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar had opposed her candidature. His protégé, journalist-turned-politician and one-time legislator Praveen Sharma, rebelled and contested as an Independent. Ashish Butail, the son of former speaker Brij Bihari Butail, wrested the seat.

After her defeat, Goswami was keen on the assembly ticket from Dharamshala when the seat fell vacant after minister Kishan Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra. Following her differences with the then party chief Satpal Singh Satti and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, she resigned as head of state women’s wing.

The party was quick to appoint former state women’s commission chairperson Dhaneshwari, who is the younger sister of forest minister Govind Thakur, as the new state Mahila Morcha chief.

