Industries fight the plastic menace

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:50 IST

The Thane Belapur Industrial Association organised a day-long seminar was organised at Thane Belapur Industrial area at Pawane MIDC on Thursday to emphasise on the importance of waste management and sustainable waste disposal.

The event, ‘Know plastic’ was attended by the employers from the firms in the industrial area.

As plastic is widely used in industries, the discussion focused on the alternatives for plastic in industries and the means to dispose plastic waste. Recycled plastic items were also displayed for visitors to highlight how plastic waste can be utilised.

Vijay Kumar Katti, the organiser of the seminar, said, “Recycled plastic is put into several uses. Hence, industries must know about the means to dispose plastic, so that they don’t end up accumulating in the eco- system. While recycle-and-reuse is one aspect of sustainable waste disposal, the role of rag-pickers is also important, who collect plastic items and take them to the recycling units.”

There are about 2,200 industrial large, medium and small-scale industrial units of chemical dyes, pesticides, drugs, pharmaceuticals, electronic and printing press at the Thane Belapur industrial area. It is spread across 27 sq km area in Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Mahape, Koparkhairane, Pawane, Turbhe and Nerul.