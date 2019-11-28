e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Industries fight the plastic menace

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:50 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane Belapur Industrial Association organised a day-long seminar was organised at Thane Belapur Industrial area at Pawane MIDC on Thursday to emphasise on the importance of waste management and sustainable waste disposal.

The event, ‘Know plastic’ was attended by the employers from the firms in the industrial area.

As plastic is widely used in industries, the discussion focused on the alternatives for plastic in industries and the means to dispose plastic waste. Recycled plastic items were also displayed for visitors to highlight how plastic waste can be utilised.

Vijay Kumar Katti, the organiser of the seminar, said, “Recycled plastic is put into several uses. Hence, industries must know about the means to dispose plastic, so that they don’t end up accumulating in the eco- system. While recycle-and-reuse is one aspect of sustainable waste disposal, the role of rag-pickers is also important, who collect plastic items and take them to the recycling units.”

There are about 2,200 industrial large, medium and small-scale industrial units of chemical dyes, pesticides, drugs, pharmaceuticals, electronic and printing press at the Thane Belapur industrial area. It is spread across 27 sq km area in Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Mahape, Koparkhairane, Pawane, Turbhe and Nerul.

top news
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
Uddhav Thackeray rides rainbow coalition to take over as Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray rides rainbow coalition to take over as Maharashtra CM
Live | Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra CM, PM Modi tweets congratulations
Live | Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra CM, PM Modi tweets congratulations
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities