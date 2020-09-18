J&K: PDP leader Naeem Akthar released from house arrest

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:48 IST

A day after PDP was allowed to hold its first meeting in Srinagar, former minister and party’s senior leader Naeem Akhthar was released from house arrest on Thursday.

Akhtar was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) which was revoked in June, but he was put under house arrest even as some officials claimed that PDP leaders were “free”. Akthar announced his release on social media on Thursday.

“After 407 days of detention, am informed that I am free to move about. Thank you rulers for small mercies while you inflict larger tragedies on our land,” he tweeted.

Last week, PDP wanted to hold its first meeting since nullification of Article 370. However, party’s senior leaders like Akthar were not allowed to come out of their homes. A video of Akthar being stopped by the security forces at the gate of his house went viral on the social media.

On Wednesday, PDP was allowed to hold its first meeting in Srinagar since Article 370 was nullified in August 2019. The meeting was attended by several top PDP leaders and former ministers.

Meanwhile, after his release, Akhthar said there was no politics left in Kashmir other than that of unity with the political leadership. Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention under PSA.