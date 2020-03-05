Jai Hind openers win the match upfront with batting display

cities

Jai Hind High School versus SD Katariya High School

Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Toss: Jai Hind High School win toss, opt to bat

Brief scores: Jai Hind High School 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Pushkar Karkhile 88 (58b); Om Vadaraikar 61 (42b); Gaurav Yadav 2-32) beat SD Katariya High School 129 for 7 in 20 overs (Gaurav Yadav 62 (41b); Piyush Pawar 22 (22b); Ganesh Kalel 1-10)

Result: Jai Hind High School won by 63 runs

9.6 Run rate per over 6.45

14 Extras 11

23 Fours 14

1 Sixes 0

3 Dropped catches 5

1 Maiden overs 0

4 Misfields 7

Game changing moments:

Openers’ run fest

Pushkar Karkhile (88 of 58 balls) and Om Vadaraikar (61 of 42 balls) – openers of Jai Hind High School - were dealing only in boundaries. Respect the good ball and punish the bad was the pre-decided strategy as the Katariya bowlers looked off colour from the first over.

Runs came on the both sides of the wicket. The duo put on a 144-run partnership in 100 balls, with Karkhile scoring 10, and Vadaraikar hitting nine boundaries, respectively. Karkhile also hit a six over deep midwicket.

The No 9 magic

No 9 batsman, Gaurav Yadav of Katariya High School, played his own game. Knocking ball all over the park, he managed to score 61 runs of 42 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and remained not out.

Best batsman: Pushkar Karkhile, Jai Hind High School

Right-handed opener; runs: 88; balls: 58; 4s: 10; 6s; 1; Strike rate: 151.72

“Every second ball went to the boundary so we (Om Vadaraikar) faced no difficulty in scoring fours and sixes.

Best bowler: Ganesh Kalel, Jai Hind High School

Right-arm, off spin; second change; overs 4; wickets 1; runs 10; dot balls: 18: economy: 2.5

“I can bowl off as well as leg spin. I bring variation to my bowling according to the batsman. We have three spinners in the team and all have different variations.”

Captain’s corner

Om Vadaraikar, Jai Hind High School

“SD Katariya High School is a tough team to beat, but we did not face any difficulty. The team performed better and we also bowled fewer extras.”

Rudra Magardeshmukh, SD Katariya High School

“Our bowlers did not hit the right lengths and it allowed Jai Hind openers to score easily. We also made many errors while fielding and it put pressure on our bowlers.