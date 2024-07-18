3 policemen injured as protest over power cuts turns violent in Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata: Five people, including three police personnel, were injured in a clash between a mob and the West Bengal Police on Thursday, following protests over frequent power disruptions in Malda district, people aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

Locals have alleged that the police opened fire, in which two protestors sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Police, however, remained tightlipped and refused to share details of the incident.

Protests over power outages have been going on in three places – Enayetpur, Nurpur and Dharampur in Manikchak.

The incident took place at Enayetpur in Malda’s Manikchak area in which the Manikchak police station circle inspector sustained injuries following an attack from the mob, said Pradeep Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Malda, adding that all injured were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Yadav said that the mob attack took place when the police went to disperse the protestors at Enayetpur, in which police personnel were injured.

The mob also vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones. Yadav said that the Rapid Action Force was called in to bring the situation under control.

An official aware of the matter said that as the situation became tense, a large contingent of police and senior police officers of the districts were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Police, however, refused to confirm whether rounds were fired to disperse the protestors.

Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, also refused to divulge any details when questioned by media persons at the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, said the official mentioned above.