The behaviour and physical appearance of tigress T-111 suggested she had given birth but she could be spotted with her cubs only on Sunday. (Courtesy- Forest Department)
jaipur news

4 cubs born 2-yrs ago to Ranthambore tigress discovered, bring joy

The tiger cubs at Ranthambore reserve were initially sighted without their mother T-111 but were seen in her company later in the evening.
By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Four tiger cubs were spotted for the first time at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) on Saturday, taking the big cat population to 69 in the reserve located at Sawai Madhopur. The reserve now has 21 tigers, 30 tigresses and 18 cubs apart from 4 tigers each in Keladevi range and Dholpur range of the reserve.

The 4 cubs were spotted on Saturday morning in Aadi dagar naala in Lakkarda region of Kundera range in the reserve by field biologist Hari Mohan Meena, said TC Verma, chief conservator of forest, wildlife and field director of Ranthambore reserve.

Verma said the cubs were initially sighted without their mother T-111 but were seen in her company later in the evening. The discovery was even more joyous for forest officials who had suspected for a long time that T-111 had given birth to cubs but couldn’t locate them.

The cubs are 2 years old. Presently camera traps are being installed in the tiger reserve for monitoring.

