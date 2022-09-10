After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
The incident came to light after the woman, Rekha, who belongs to Raseeda village, approached a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which then moved the family court.
A family court in Jodhpur annulled the marriage of a 21-year-old woman, who was married at the age of 1 and was reportedly being pressured for its consummation.
The woman’s family, she said, was also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh by the Khap Panchayat after they refused to send her to her in-laws around 2016-17.
Saarthi Trust’s managing trustee, Dr Kirti Bharti, said Rekha was married off to a boy of a village at the age of 1 after her father’s demise. “She was married in 2002 under the mausar pratha, a ritual in rural areas where children are married off following demise of any family member. But the girl is supposed to be sent to her in-laws’ house when she turns older.”
“However, in 2016-17, when she was around 15-16, her in-laws approached her family and asked them to send her for the gauna ceremony (associated with consummation of marriage). On learning that the boy is illiterate, she refused to go,” she added.
Rekha refused to accept the marriage as she was preparing to become a nurse, Bharti said.
Unwilling to give in, her in-laws arranged a caste panchayat which imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on the woman’s family, she said.
In 2021, Rekha approached the NGO and a case was lodged against the man under Section 3 of the Child Marriage Act, 2006, Bharti said.
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
