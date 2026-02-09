Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that Ayurveda has deep roots in Rajasthan and the state has immense potential for the production of medicinal plants. Ayurveda, yoga played a significant role in establishing India's global identity: Rajasthan CM

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ayurveda here, Sharma said the state's hills, forests and rich biodiversity reflect its long association with this branch of medicine.

"Ayurveda and yoga have played a significant role in establishing India's global identity. The state government is committed to promoting Ayurveda and encouraging its wider adoption among the people," he said.

The chief minister said the NIA, which began as a college in 1976, has evolved into one of the country's leading deemed-to-be universities in Ayurveda. Over the past five decades, the institute has established leadership in education, training, research and patient care, he added.

Sharma said the creation of a separate AYUSH Ministry by the central government has strengthened traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, yoga, Unani, Siddha and homeopathy.

He said increased investment in research and expansion of institutions has given a boost to the practice of Ayurveda nationwide.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav said the 50-year journey of the institute reflects the dedication of generations of doctors and researchers who have contributed to preserving and advancing Ayurveda.

He said lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and vitamin deficiencies can be effectively addressed through yoga and Ayurveda.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the state government is promoting Ayurveda and yoga through initiatives such as the Ayushman Adarsh Gram Yojana.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed outpatient department Sushruta building at the NIA campus and also visited an exhibition.

Several senior officials and public representatives were present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.