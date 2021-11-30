‘Back to Work’ scheme for Rajasthan women who left jobs due to family circumstances

Rajasthan government has come up with a ‘Back to Work’ scheme for women who sometimes have to quit their jobs due to family circumstances.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot approved the scheme on Tuesday through which regular or work from home job opportunities will be provided to such women with the help of the private sector.

Gehlot had announced the launch of the scheme during the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the Budget 2021-22.

The scheme targets to provide jobs to 15,000 women with the help of the private sector in the next three years. Priority will be given to widows, women who have been abandoned, divorced and victims of violence, states a release from the CM’s office.

Women who will not be able to go to the workplace will be provided with the opportunity to work from home. The facility of a single-window system will be developed to provide employment opportunities to women willing to join employment through the Directorate of Women’s Empowerment and CSR organization. Apart from this, skill training will also be given through Rajasthan knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

For the implementation of the scheme as a pilot project, applications will be taken from the target category of women on the portal. Based on the category wise database of registered women on the portal, the work of connecting them with employment in the private sector will be done by a CSR organization.

If needed, a training facility for re-skilling/up-skilling will also be provided to the targeted category of women registered on the portal by the CSR organization. A monitoring committee will be constituted for effective implementation of the scheme, the release stated.