Body of missing woman, daughter found inside pit in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Mar 28, 2024 05:50 PM IST

While probing the case, police on Thursday found some evidence after which a seven feet deep pit was dug in the field with the help of JCB

The bodies of a missing woman and her daughter were found inside seven feet pit four days after they went missing from Rajasthan’s Barmer region, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the son is also missing, and they are looking for him.

Police are suspecting the son’s involvement in the crime, said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sadar police station in Pali.

Also Read: Man who murdered lover’s husband in Bihar arrested

The bodies of the deceased mother-daughter duo have been identified.

On Thursday afternoon, police excavated the bodies after digging the field with the help of a JCB.

The relatives of the missing persons had filed a report at the Sadar police station.

While probing the case, police on Thursday found some evidence after which a seven feet deep pit was dug in the field with the help of JCB. After this, the bodies were taken out and placed in the hospital’s morgue.

SHO Kumar said, “Since the disappearance of the mother and daughter, the son remains missing. In this situation, the police suspect him of double murder. The investigation is still ongoing. Suspects are being identified by the team.”

