Man who murdered lover’s husband in Bihar arrested

MUMBAI: The Naigaon police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar who killed his lover’s husband and dismembered his body into six pieces a few months ago. Police officials said the accused had also killed two of his friends 16 years ago at his native place. The accused, Suraj Umesh Singh, lived in the Chinchoti area and worked in a general store.

The accused, Suraj Umesh Singh, lived in the Chinchoti area and worked in a general store.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, around six months ago, a man named Sunil Ranjak was found murdered in the Barapandeya village in Bihar. A case was registered by the Roha police against an unknown person based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife.

After ascertaining the identity of the victim whose body was dismembered and disposed of in a jungle, the Bihar police questioned his wife, Sarita Ranjak. During interrogation, she revealed that she had asked her lover, Singh, to kill her husband as she wanted him out of her life so she could marry Singh.

The Bihar police then received information that the accused was hiding in the Chinchoti, Naigaon and approached the Naigaon police. The police formed two teams to search for the accused in the area.

The search led the police to Chinchoti’s Patil Pada area from where they arrested Singh. Police officials said that during interrogation, Singh also confessed that 16 years ago he had murdered two of his friends – Rajkumar Kanu and Satish Yadav. An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) in Sahar police station in Bihar in connection with the double murder that he claimed to have committed over some old feud. Police officers said that the accused had been handed over to Roha police.