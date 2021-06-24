Cabinet expansion Rajasthan CM’s prerogative: Independent MLAs support Gehlot

Independent MLAs in Rajasthan expressed their faith in the leadership of chief minister Ashok Gehlot even as Congress MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot questioned his governance over the past fortnight.

Twelve of the 13 independent MLAs in the Rajasthan government said at a press conference after their meeting that the decision to make changes in the Cabinet and political appointments were the prerogative of the CM. Pressurising him was not in the interest of the people of the Rajasthan, they said.

After holding an all independent MLAs meet at Circuit House on Wednesday, independent MLA from Sirohi, Sanyam Lodha said, “We urge the state government to fill vacant posts of patwari and gram sewak; and regularise contractual employees. We request all non-BJP parties to unite and protest against the GoI over inflation, increasing petrol-diesel prices and demand the PM fill 1.5 million vacant posts.”

“We express full faith in CM Ashok Gehlot. When the Cabinet expansion happens, who all are to be included is the prerogative of the CM - pressurising him is not in the interest of the people of the state,” said Lodha.

“In and outside the assembly, we have strengthened the government. It is our primary duty to give stable government to the state, which we all Independent legislators are doing it,” he said.

Asked whether he thought efforts were being made to topple the government, Lodha said, “It is an imaginary question but if this happens then we will give a befitting reply. This is not Karnataka and it is not Madhya Pradesh.” He added that all are aware how the governments were toppled in MP, Goa, and Karnataka, but it was all because of Gehlot’s leadership that the effort failed in Rajasthan.

The independent MLAs’ meeting was held days after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who merged with the Congress in 2019 objected to any move by the Congress high command to pacify the Pilot camp, saying it was because of them the government was in a deep crisis last year.

In Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s factions have been sparring against each other for a fortnight over Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

Meanwhile, 15 Congress leaders, who lost the assembly elections in 2018, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi about the undue influence of BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and independents in the state government, as the political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress continues to intensify.