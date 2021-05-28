Doctor couple stopped by 2 men, shot 5 times in their vehicle in Rajasthan

Bharatpur/Jaipur: A doctor couple travelling in their vehicle in the heart of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were stopped and shot dead by two men on a motor-cycle on Friday afternoon. Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta, both in their late 40s, were shot five times. They died on the spot.

The chilling murder in Bharatpur’s Neemda Gate area was captured by a traffic camera. The two men had been tailing the Gupta family’s compact sports utility vehicle for some time. Dr Sudeep slowed down his vehicle near an intersection. The two, who were on a dark-coloured motorcycle, possibly black, overtook them.

In a 39-second video that emerged soon after, the two men are seen blocking the compact sports utility vehicle in which the couple was travelling.

One man, masked in a pink gamcha (handwoven towel) and brown cotton gloves running up to his elbow, adjusted the pistol concealed under his white shirt, and walked up to Dr Sudeep who was driving the car.

As soon as the doctor rolled down his vehicle’s window, the gunman nonchalantly pulled out his weapon and started shooting.

Police said the first shot appeared to hit Dr Sudeep in the head. His wife, sitting next to him, can be seen moving her arms towards his husband when the gunman fired at least three rounds of shots in quick succession at Seema. She lay dead on the seat.

The accused looked around, waving their counter-made pistol at passersby and left on the motorcycle.

The couple was arrested in 2019 and was out on bail in a case relating to the murder of a 25-year-old woman Deepa Devi and her 6-year-old son. Police had then said the woman had an affair with Dr Sudeep. Initially, Dr Seema was arrested for the double murder but later the police arrested Dr Sudeep too for conspiracy.

A senior police officer said there was confirmation if the couple’s murder was linked to the murder of the woman and her child.

Bharatpur circle officer (City) Satish Verma said the police are trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage. ‘There were traveling to someplace from their hospital when the incident took place. We will arrest the accused very soon,” he said.