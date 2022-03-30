Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga thrashed us, says Rajasthan official; hospitalised
Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga thrashed us, says Rajasthan official; hospitalised

According to the FIR, the Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga was allegedly upset over removal of a transformer from a village and barged into the engineer’s office, and attacked him and others
Rajasthan DGP ML Lather later suspended Dholpur district circle officer Babu Lal Meena and Bari police station, SHO Vijay Singh for negligence in performing duties. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 02:04 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Congress legislator Giriraj Singh Malinga and others on charges of assaulting an assistant engineer of the electricity department, police said.

In his complaint to the police, Harshadipati, 27, an assistant engineer alleged that Malinga along with 5-6 others assaulted him and his junior engineer, Nitin Gulati, in his office on March 28 and also made casteist remarks. He is being treated at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra after being referred by a Dholpur hospital.

Malinga, who represents Bari in Dholpur district in the assembly, was parliamentary secretary in the previous Ashok Gehlot government. He has denied the allegations.

DGP ML Lather later suspended circle officer Babu Lal Meena and Bari police station, SHO Vijay Singh for negligence in performing duties.

Harshadipati, a resident of Jaipur, was posted as assistant engineer in Bari in October 2021.

The police said a case has been registered against the MLA and others for assault, obstructing government officials, and under the Dalit atrocity law,

According to the FIR, the MLA was allegedly upset over removal of a transformer from Mahua Kheda village and barged into the engineer’s office, and attacked him and other officials.

Malinga denied the assault charge and expressed confidence that the truth would will emerge in the police investigaton.

“The officials of electricity company were indulged in corruption and he had already complained to the energy minister and the superintending engineer. I have asked them to remove these officials as they are openly involved in corruption, and that is why they are leveling such charges,” he alleged.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
