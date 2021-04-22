IND USA
A view of a designated micro containment zone, in wake of rising coronavirus cases, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Covid-19: Rajasthan forms committee to monitor availability of oxygen, medicines

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST

The Rajasthan government on Thursday set up a four-member committee to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines, including remdesivir, for COVID-19 patients in the state.

The committee was set up on the direction of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, a spokesperson said.

It comprises drug control department officers Dinesh Kumar Taneja, Manish Kumar Modi and Komal Roopchandani, and Rajasthan Pharmacy Council member Navin Sanghi.

The team will be responsible for conducting inspection of the medicine stock and their supply at private hospitals. It will submit a daily report to the Drug Control Organisation headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Action as per rules will be taken if irregularity is found, he added. 

