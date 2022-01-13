Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 9,881 cases, seven deaths
jaipur news

Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 9,881 cases, seven deaths

Of the seven deaths, two each are from Sikar and Jaipur and one each from Barmer, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur.
People crowd as they purchase kites ahead of the Makar Sankranti Festival at Haldiyon Ka Rasta in Jaipur.(PTI)
People crowd as they purchase kites ahead of the Makar Sankranti Festival at Haldiyon Ka Rasta in Jaipur.(PTI)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:56 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Jaipur

Rajasthan recorded 9,881 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths due to it on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, the state currently has 45,565 active cases and 2,757 people recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Of the 9,881 new cases reported till Thursday evening, 2,785 are in Jaipur, 777 in Jodhpur, 765 in Kota, 767 in Alwar, 678 in Bikaner, 598 in Udaipur, 435 in Bharatpur, 317 in Pali, 364 in Bharatpur, 335 in Barmer, and 275 in Ajmer district.

Of the seven deaths, two each are from Sikar and Jaipur and one each from Barmer, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur.

A total of 8,988 people have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state so far. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 omicron
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out