Forest guard arrested in Rajasthan for using dummy candidate in exam: Police

A forest guard from Rajasthan’s Jalore district was arrested by the state police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) for allegedly securing her job by using a dummy candidate in the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination-2020. She was arrested on Tuesday. (iStock representative photo)

According to additional director general of police (ADG) (SOG) Vishal Bansal, the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination-2020, conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, was held in 2022. During the investigation, the SOG found that the original candidate, Pramila (29), had arranged for a dummy candidate to appear on her behalf in the written examination held on November 13, 2022, at Kankroli in Rajsamand district. Based on the examination result, she was selected for the post. She was arrested on Tuesday.

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However, Pramila had earlier also allegedly attempted to use a dummy candidate in the REET-2021 examination. Acting on a tip-off, the Sindhi Camp Police in Jaipur apprehended both Pramila and the dummy candidate before the examination and registered a criminal case against them.

The SOG said that despite the pending Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) case, Pramila concealed the information during the mandatory police verification for her Forest Guard appointment. After obtaining police verification from Sanchore Police Station without disclosing the Jaipur case, she joined duty as a Forest Guard in Reodar, Sirohi district.

During the SOG’s investigation into Forest Guard recruitment examination fraud, a case was registered in November 2025. The subsequent investigation revealed that Pramila had used a dummy candidate to appear in the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination-2020 and secured selection through fraudulent means.