Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it’s taking India in Sri Lanka’s direction
JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was trying to take India in the “direction” of Sri Lanka, where an economic crisis has triggered political unrest. He said the BJP is confident of winning elections through religious polarisation no matter how much inflation rises.
“In Sri Lanka, people do not have food because there too the attention was diverted in the name of nationalism and protests against minorities. The Modi government is trying to take India in the same direction,” Gehlot said on Thursday.
He said his government has made healthcare free but in other states people are not even able to buy medicines. In a series of tweets, he said unemployment and crime are increasing. “Petrol has become costlier by ₹27, diesel by ₹25 in a year.” Gehlot said the debt has increased two and a half times since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was voted to power in 2014.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also hit out at the Centre’s policies and said they have hollowed the country. He added rising inflation has broken the back of people. “Inflation is sky-rocketing and the Centre is not even bothered... Common people are suffering from rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, cooking oil, pulses,” Pilot said as the Congress organised state-level protests against rising inflation on Thursday. Pilot said every Congress worker will have to fight against the government at the Centre.
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara blamed the Centre for the rising inflation and said it is hiding behind the valour of the army. He added the BJP has forgotten the issues of eradicating unemployment, doubling farmers’ income, reducing inflation and ending corruption. Dotasara accused the BJP of dividing society. He said the railways, army, banks and central government departments are not recruiting.
BJP leader Ram Lal Sharma said the Congress also promised to curb inflation but did nothing after coming to power in Rajasthan. “Rajasthan is providing the most expensive electricity and fuels to the people. It increased VAT [value added tax] many times in the name of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fuel prices are governed by the international market.” He accused the state government of imposing restrictions during Hindu festivals and ordering uninterrupted power supplies during those of minorities. “This shows their policy of appeasement. BJP believes in welfare and respect for all.”
-
Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely. This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. It is said that khajla's robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. This afternoon, this mithai shop's friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs three Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
-
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
-
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics