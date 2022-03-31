Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away
JAIPUR: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led agitations for the reservation to his community in jobs and education, passed away on Thursday. He was 84.
Born in Mundia in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, Bainsla was a teacher before he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the army. Bainsla fought in the 1962 India-China war and the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
Bainsla led the quota agitations in 2007 and 2008. Over 70 people were killed in police firing and other violent incidents during the quota protests, which included rail and road blockades in eastern Rajasthan.
The state government granted 5% reservation to Gujjars and four other nomadic communities – Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika, and Gadariya – in jobs and education by creating a Most Backward Class (MBC) category.
Bainsla joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his son in 2019. His eldest son, Daulat Singh Bainsla, retired as a colonel. His second son Jai Singh Bainsla is serving in the army. Bainsla’s daughter Sunita Bainsla is an Indian Revenue Service officer while his third son Vijay Bainsla is a politician.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on Bainsla’s passing. “As the head of the Gujjar reservation movement, Bainsla fought a long struggle for the reservation for the MBC class. If the MBC class got the reservation, then the credit goes to one person, Colonel Bainsla.” He added Bainsla’s contribution to the army for the country and to the Gujjar society is unforgettable.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called Bainsla a strong leader. “He fought lifelong for social rights. May the departed soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family and supporters.”
