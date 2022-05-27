Hindu outfit claims Ajmer Dargah was a temple, demands ASI survey
JAIPUR: A Hindu outfit, Maharana Pratap Sena, has claimed that the Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti was a temple, and demanded a survey of it by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The dargah committee and the body of Khadims have refuted such claims.
Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of Maharana Pratap Sena claimed that Hindu symbols were there on the walls and windows of the dargah and sought an ASI survey.
“The dargah of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaj was an ancient Hindu temple earlier. The symbols of Swastik are there on the walls and windows. We demand that ASI should conduct a survey of the dargah,” said Parmar addressing newspersons. He wrote a letter to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the same.
Rejecting the claims and issuing a clarification, chairman, dargah committee, Dargah Khwaja Sahab Ajmer, Amin Pathan, said the claims made by the Maharana Pratap Sena aren’t true as there are no artwork or insignia inside the dargah.
“The dargah is a holy place which has the faith of people from all religions. It is unfortunate that such misleading things are being said to malign the image, which looks like a conspiracy. I also demand the government to take strict action against those who are spreading these lies,” said Pathan.
District collector, Ansh Deep said the Dargah committee has issued a statement saying there is no such evidence as claimed. “Our aim is to maintain law and order, which we are closely monitoring,” he said.
Commenting on the claims, Moin Chisti, president of Anjuman Saiyad Zadgan, the body of Khadims, said that the claim is baseless as there is no such symbol in the dargah. “I am saying this with full responsibility that the symbol of Swastik is nowhere in the dargah. The dargah has been there for 850 years. No such question arose here ever. There is a certain kind of atmosphere in the country today which was never there,” he said.
He said that raising questions on the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin means hurting the sentiments of crores of people who irrespective of their religions visit it.
-
Bengaluru: Toddler run over by reversing tanker while playing outside apartment
A three-year-old girl was killed after Pratiksha Bhat, a native of Nepal was run over by a water tanker while it was reversing near an apartment on Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday. The young girl has been identified as a native of Nepal, Pratiksha Bhat. Pratiksha was playing nearby as the driver began reversing but he did not see her and the toddler was knocked down. Pratiksha's body was shifted to St John's Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures.
-
Drugs case | Action against Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy investigation’: Report
Sameer Wankhede - the former Nacotics Control Bureau zonal director who conducted the op that led to Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case - faces strict action for 'shoddy work' in the investigative process, officials said Friday afternoon. This comes shortly after son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, was given a clean chit by a special NCB team re-examining his case.
-
Bengaluru: Javed Ali's live concert on Saturday, here's how to get tickets
Popular singer Javed Ali will perform live in Bengaluru this Saturday at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concert series. Ali is also known for songs in regional languages like Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya, Kannada Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. Ali's show in Bengaluru will be followed by another live performance in Chennai on Sunday, May 29.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth ₹21.14 crore
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at ₹39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth ₹1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at ₹2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.
-
Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics