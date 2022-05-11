Internet suspended as murder triggers communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Wednesday suspended the internet till Thursday as Hindu groups called for a bandh over the murder of a 20-year-old man amid a series of communal clashes in the state over the last month. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has supported the bandh call.
Additional police forces were deployed in the town following Adarsh Tapadia’s murder on Tuesday night over a dispute involving his brother.
Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said they have arrested three prime accused and the role of others involved in the murder was also being probed. He added Tapadia was passing through the Sanganer area when his assailants on two bikes stopped and stabbed him to death.
Mahesh Khetani, a relative of Tapadia, said around seven to eight people attacked the 20-year-old. “He was killed due to enmity. We will not take his body for last rites till the accused are arrested. The family has demanded ₹50 lakh compensation.”
BJP lawmaker Vithal Shanker Avasthi said Tapadia’s family is demanding compensation and that all accused be arrested first before they claim the body.
Communal violence earlier broke out over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate last week. The situation was brought under control in the early hours on Tuesday with heavy deployment of the police before tensions escalated and prompted the authorities to suspend the internet services and impose a curfew. This was the latest in a series of communal clashes in Rajasthan.
Internet services were suspended in Bhilwara on May 5 amid communal tensions after two men were beaten and one of their bikes was set on fire. In April, communal clashes broke out in Karauli with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot blaming the BJP for communal tensions ahead of elections in the state next year.
Tarn Taran man who sheltered Mohali RPG attackers detained
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday night detained a man from Tarn Taran who gave logistics support to the two suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9. According to the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System records, 26-year-old Nishan was jailed in Faridkot in September 2021 and was out on bail since March 17. Nishan had been staying in Amritsar since then.
Fire destroys several offices at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Patna; no casualties
A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out at the Visvesvaraya Bhavan (also called the technical secretariat) on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg of state capital Patna. Fire tenders took nearly 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Some labourers who were trapped in the building were rescued by the fire department. According to Patan Sadar SDO Navin Kumar, the fire broke out around 7.30 am.
BBMP polls overdue for two years, SC verdict comes as wake-up call
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh while speaking to media persons in New Delhi. The SC was hearing a petition pertaining to the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister added that the BJP is ever ready for all elections.
SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order allowing trial against man for raping wife
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay the Karnataka High Court judgment which had refused to quash the case of marital rape filed against a husband on a complaint by his wife. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli did not order a stay on the proceedings of the trial and issued notice on the appeal filed by the husband against the High Court order.
North Bengaluru can add 3.5 lakh jobs by 2025: Report
A research conducted by the Brigade Group and Meraqi Research suggests that North Bangalore is the next growth destination in the IT space, and has potential to add at least another 3.5 lakh new jobs in the city by 2025. Rental demand is also set to grow with greater connectivity across the ever-growing city after the completion of the Namma Metro's phase 2 project construction.
