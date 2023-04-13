2008 Jaipur serial blasts case: Victims’ families approach SC to file SLP

The families of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast victims on Thursday approached the Supreme Court to file a special leave petition (SLP) against the Rajasthan high court order acquitting all the blast accused. A series of blasts in Jaipur on May 13, 2008 had killed 71 people and left 185 others injured. (File image)

Leader of opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, along with the victims’ families had met lawyers in the national Capital to take forward the legal process.

Senior party leader and former minister Arun Chaturvedi who has drafted the petition said there were several gaps in the trial court and high court judgements.

“We have loopholes in the law points, facts and evidences as presented in the trial court and high court proceedings. We have based our application on these,” he said.

Also Read: 4 men sentenced to death for 2008 Jaipur serial blasts acquitted by high court

Chaturvedi said the victims’ families were not made a party in the proceedings in the trial court or high court.

“We have highlighted all these issues and we are hopeful that we will be able to convince the Supreme Court to accept our petition,” he said.

He also criticised the state government for failing to act promptly in taking up the matter.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the government is taking legal counsel in the matter and will approach the Supreme Court.

“It is 15 days now and the Congress government has failed to approach the Supreme Court. Hopefully, they will wake up now,” he said.

He added that the petition was likely to be filed in court on Friday.

The Rajasthan high court had on March 29 acquitted the four accused in the blast case who were sentenced to death by a lower court.

The high court pulled up the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) which investigated the case over its shoddy investigation and asked the DGP to take action against the officers involved in the probe.

A series of blasts in Jaipur on May 13, 2008 had killed 71 people and left 185 others injured.