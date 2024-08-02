 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on August 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on August 2, 2024, is 28.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 29.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.42 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 3, 2024 28.48 °C Moderate rain
August 4, 2024 31.02 °C Moderate rain
August 5, 2024 28.62 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 24.99 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 29.86 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 26.92 °C Moderate rain
August 9, 2024 30.69 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.51 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.65 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.47 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.32 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024
